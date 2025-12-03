2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 12/3/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers

We've hit on the Buffalo Sabres a few times in recent weeks, and I'm going back to the well tonight.

Moneyline Buffalo Sabres Dec 4 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Buffalo's five-on-five metrics are excellent, especially of late. Over their last 10 games, the Sabres are third in expected goals (xG) for percentage at five on five (56.1%). They haven't always gotten the results they deserve, but that's starting to turn, with Buffalo winning six of its past nine contests.

The Philadelphia Flyers are at the other end of the spectrum when it comes to five-on-five metrics. Over their past 10 games, Philly sits fifth-worst in xG for percentage (44.1%).

Philadelphia has won only twice across its last seven home games, and given how well Buffalo is playing at five on five, I'm backing the Sabres to get the win in Philly.

Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are leaking chances, and Nick Schmaltz can take advantage.

Player 1+ Points Player 1+ Points Nick Schmaltz -138 View more odds in Sportsbook

At five on five, Anaheim is conceding the most scoring chances per 60 minutes (32.0) in the league. They're also allowing the third-most high-danger chances per game at five on five (13.4) as well as the second-most xG per 60 (3.0). Any way you slice it, the Ducks are really struggling defensively at five on five.

The Utah Mammoth are seventh in xG for per 60 (2.8) and have the pieces to create plenty of chances against Anaheim.

Schmaltz is one such piece. He's second on Utah in points, notching 10 goals and 12 assists through 27 outings. He centers the Mammoth's first line and skates on the top power-play unit. He should have chances to generate a goal or assist in a game that boasts a 6.5-goal total, which makes his -128 odds to record a point pretty enticing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.