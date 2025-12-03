Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

In Week 14 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), tight end Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league (212.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Ferguson worth a look for his upcoming game against the Lions? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jake Ferguson Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.84

39.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Ferguson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 7.5 fantasy points per game (89.7 total points). Overall, he is 109th in fantasy points.

During his last three games Ferguson has been targeted 17 times, with 14 receptions for 112 yards and one TD, leading to 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game) during that stretch.

Ferguson has totaled 162 receiving yards and one score on 19 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 20.3 points (4.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Ferguson's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Jets, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 16.9 fantasy points.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has conceded over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Lions have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed nine players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed a TD reception by 20 players this year.

A total of five players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Detroit has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

