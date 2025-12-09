Thunder vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-1) host the Phoenix Suns (14-10) after winning 11 straight home games. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 224.5 -1493 +870

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (83.1%)

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 15-7-2 this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times this season.

Suns games this year have hit the over 45.8% of the time (11 out of 24 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread at home (6-5-0) than it does in road games (7-6-0).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (54.5%) than games on the road (53.8%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has been better at home (8-3-1) than on the road (7-4-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less often at home (four times out of 12) than on the road (seven of 12) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.4 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jaylin Williams is averaging 5.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie averages 13.6 points for the Suns, plus 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Suns get 13.2 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 8.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.8 points, 5.4 boards and 3 assists. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 22.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

Grayson Allen averages 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per game.

