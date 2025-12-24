Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 25

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Thursday, December 25, 2025 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC and ESPN

The Western-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (26-4) are favored by 9.5 points as they look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the San Antonio Spurs (22-7). The squads play Thursday, December 25, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 235.5 -350 +280

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (78.2%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder are 16-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 29 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 16 times out of 29 chances this season.

The Spurs have gone over the point total 51.7% of the time this season (15 of 29 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better at home, covering nine times in 15 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

When playing at home, the Thunder eclipse the total 53.3% of the time (eight of 15 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (eight of 15 contests).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-3-2). On the road, it is .438 (7-8-1).

Spurs games have finished above the over/under 46.2% of the time at home (six of 13), and 56.2% of the time away (nine of 16).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.6 assists.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.4 points, 10.6 boards and 3 assists, shooting 65.3% from the field.

Cason Wallace averages 7.9 points, 2.9 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 42% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs 23.7 points, 11.8 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 3.1 blocks.

The Spurs get 15.8 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is sinking 47.3% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

The Spurs receive 18.6 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 5.3 boards and 7 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

