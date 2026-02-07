Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Thunder vs. Rockets Game Info

The Houston Rockets (31-19) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-12) on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup's over/under is 213.5.

Thunder vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 213.5 -164 +138

Thunder vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (70.7%)

Thunder vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 25 times over 52 games with a set spread.

The Rockets have played 50 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 28 times out of 50 chances this season.

Rockets games this season have gone over the total in 21 of 50 opportunities (42%).

At home, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (13-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (12-12-1).

The Thunder have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (48.1%) than road tilts (60%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Houston has a lower winning percentage at home (.348, 8-15-0 record) than on the road (.519, 14-13-0).

Rockets games have gone above the over/under less often at home (seven times out of 23) than on the road (14 of 27) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 56.6% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11 points, 10 boards and 3.1 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 8.9 points, 1.2 assists and 4 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is also sinking 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.9 points, 9.4 boards and 6.2 assists. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Amen Thompson gives the Rockets 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Rockets get 15.1 points per game from Jabari Smith Jr., plus 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard averages 12.4 points, 2.5 boards and 2.9 assists. He is making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

