Suns vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

Two of the league's top scorers match up when Devin Booker (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (31-21) host Tyrese Maxey (fifth, 28.8 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (29-22) on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET on NBCS-PH, AZFamily, and Suns+. The Suns are 1.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Suns vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 221.5 -122 +104

Suns vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (64.8%)

Suns vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Suns have compiled a 33-17-2 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 51 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 22 times out of 51 chances this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over on 26 of 51 set point totals (51%).

Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (16-8-1) than it does in road games (17-9-1).

The Suns have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (32%) than games on the road (51.9%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (12-15-1). On the road, it is .652 (15-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 15 of 28 times at home (53.6%), and 11 of 23 on the road (47.8%).

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 25.4 points, 4 boards and 6.2 assists.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 21 points, 3.7 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.3 points, 8.1 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 28.8 points for the 76ers, plus 4.1 boards and 6.9 assists.

The 76ers get 15.2 points per game from VJ Edgecombe, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Joel Embiid averages 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 3.7 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Per game, Andre Drummond gives the 76ers 6.9 points, 8.8 boards and 0.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

