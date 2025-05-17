How to Watch MLB Rivalry Weekend and Betting Odds for Saturday Games 5/17/25

The MLB's first-ever Rivalry Weekend kicked off yesterday as 15 matchups of geographical rivals took the field.

Today, each team will play Game 2 of their respective 3-game series. Here's all of the games taking place, betting odds, and how to watch.

How to Watch MLB Rivalry Weekend

You can stream all of this weekend's rivalry games for free on MLB.TV! All you need is an MLB.com account.

The only exclusions are the Apple TV+ games on Friday, the Roku MLB Sunday Leadoff Game and the Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN.

You can also watch through local markets.

MLB Rivalry Weekend Game 2 Odds

Let's take a look at all the matchups this weekend and betting odds for Game 2 of each series. You can also check out our player prop bets and best MLB bets for the day at FanDuel Research.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

New York Mets at New York Yankees

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Optimize your next MLB parlay with this Boost Builder on May 17th! Get a 15% Profit Boost applied to a 3-leg MLB parlay wager. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.