Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Dallas Mavericks (8-15) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-1) at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, December 5, 2025 as 15.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have won 13 games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 227.5 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (81.8%)

Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 23 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 12 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 23 chances.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 23 opportunities (39.1%).

At home, Oklahoma City has the same winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.500).

The Thunder have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in five of 10 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in seven of 12 games (58.3%).

This season, Dallas is 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-4-0 ATS (.556).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 35.7% of the time at home (five of 14), and 44.4% of the time on the road (four of nine).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell averages 15 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.4 points, 8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 56.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Cason Wallace averages 8.4 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 36% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Jaylin Williams averages 5.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 36.2% from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Mavericks get 16 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Mavericks get 12.2 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Max Christie gets the Mavericks 12.1 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Brandon Williams averages 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He is making 37.7% of his shots from the floor.

