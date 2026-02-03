Thunder vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Thunder vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSFL

The Oklahoma City Thunder (39-11) play the Orlando Magic (25-23) as 7-point favorites on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and FDSFL. The point total is set at 219.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 219.5 -270 +220

Thunder vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (83%)

Thunder vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 24 times over 50 games with a set spread.

The Magic have played 48 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 27 times out of 48 chances this season.

Magic games this season have eclipsed the over/under 24 times in 48 opportunities (50%).

At home, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (12-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (12-12-0).

The Thunder have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 26 home matchups (50%). In road games, they have hit the over in 14 of 24 games (58.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.458, 11-13-0 record) than away (.333, 8-16-0).

Magic games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time both at home (12 of 24) and on the road (12 of 24) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.7 points, 8.5 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Cason Wallace averages 7.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2 assists, shooting 42.2% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 8.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19.4 points for the Magic, plus 4.4 boards and 4.3 assists.

The Magic receive 21.7 points per game from Paolo Banchero, plus 8.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

The Magic are getting 15.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Anthony Black.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.1 points, 7.3 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 50.3% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

The Magic are getting 14.1 points, 3.8 boards and 5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

