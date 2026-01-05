Thunder vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 5

Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6) host the Charlotte Hornets (12-23) after winning three home games in a row. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 5, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Thunder vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 232.5 -1099 +700

Thunder vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (83.9%)

Thunder vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 19-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 20 wins against the spread in 35 games this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 18 times out of 35 chances this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 40% of the time this year (14 of 35 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 19 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Thunder hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 19 opportunities this season (52.6%). On the road, they have hit the over eight times in 17 opportunities (47.1%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (10-7-0) than on the road (10-8-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.2%, seven of 17) than on the road (38.9%, seven of 18).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.2 points, 1.6 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets are getting 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

The Hornets are receiving 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets are receiving 7.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Per game, Collin Sexton gets the Hornets 15.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

