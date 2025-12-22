Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Peacock and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (25-3) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies (13-15) on Monday, December 22, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Peacock and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -16.5 228.5 -1493 +870

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (76.8%)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 15 times this season (15-13-0).

In the Grizzlies' 28 games this season, they have 13 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 10 of 28 opportunities (35.7%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than it has in road tilts (7-7-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (57.1%) than away games (50%).

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results away (7-7-0) than at home (6-8-0).

Grizzlies games have gone above the over/under 42.9% of the time at home (six of 14), and 28.6% of the time away (four of 14).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.5 points, 4.7 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 55.4% from the field and 43.2% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in league).

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.6 points, 10.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

Cason Wallace averages 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 13.8 points for the Grizzlies, plus 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18 points, 5.3 boards and 2.1 assists. He is also making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies receive 13.4 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jock Landale's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 51.5% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He is making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with an average of 2.6 triples.

