2 NBA Bets Bets and Picks for Wednesday 2/11/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Best Bets for Today

Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets just lost at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers last time out. I think they'll bounce back in a big way today in a friendly home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

1st Half Spread 1st Half Spread Denver Nuggets -7.5 -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Denver is an excellent team all the way around, and they're particularly good early in home games. For the season, Denver owns the sixth-best first-half net rating at home (+10.1), and that clip would probably be even better if Nikola Jokic hadn't missed time.

Even in the loss to Cleveland, Denver won the first half by five points.

Memphis is not Cleveland. The Grizzlies have lost nine of their past 11 games. They've struggled all year and are now without Jaren Jackson Jr., resulting in Memphis sitting 20th in net rating over its last five games.

The Grizzlies should be overwhelmed tonight, and Denver will probably be extra locked in after losing their most recent game. Taking Denver to cover the first-half spread is my favorite way to bet the game and removes any potential late-game blowout weirdness from the equation.

Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been pretty clear about their tanking efforts lately. They may have to go to the extremes tonight, and with neither team really wanting to win this game, I'm going to side with the under.

Total Points Under Feb 12 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Jazz -- who will be sans Keyonte George -- have been involved in some high-scoring games lately, they've also benched both Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the fourth quarter in each of their last two games as they've upped their tanking efforts. It'll be interesting to see what they do tonight because Utah is a 6.5-point home favorite against a hapless Sacramento Kings team. The Jazz may outright sit one of JJJ or Markkanen.

Regardless of how these teams handle their tanking priorities today, I like the under.

Over the last 15 games, Sacramento and Utah check in 23rd and 24th, respectively, in offensive rating. Over the entire season, the Jazz are 21st in offensive rating and the Kings are 28th.

The Kings have lost 13 in a row and have scored 112 or fewer in eight of those 13 games. The Kings also play at a much slower pace than Utah, with Sacramento ranking 21st in pace over the last 10 games, so the Kings can be the main drivers of this under.

Admittedly, the tanking aspect of things adds a lot of volatility to this game, but the under is the side I want to be on.

