Spurs at Warriors Prediction, Picks and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Golden State Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Spurs at Warriors Prediction and Picks

As long as Victor Wembanyama suits up on the second night of a back to back, I like this under on the Warriors' team total.

After playing just 26 minutes last night in a blowout win, Wemby shouldn't have much of a restriction tonight if he plays. On February 4th and 5th, Wemby played both legs of a back to back and saw minutes totals of 28 and 34, with the 34-minute outing coming in the second leg.

With Wemby on the floor, San Antonio is lights out defensively, surrendering only 107.8 points per 100 possessions in the split.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' offense has predictably cratered without Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry. The Warriors are next to last in offensive rating over their last 10 games, and they've topped 101 points just once across their previous four contests, with that one time coming against a bad Memphis Grizzlies team.

Points should be hard to come by tonight for the Dubs.

Stephon Castle exited early with an injury last night and is probably a longshot to play today. If Castle is out, that should put more playmaking duties onto De'Aaron Fox's plate.

With Castle off the court this season, Fox's usage rate jumps by 2.6 percentage points, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool. In the split without Castle, Fox generates 7.8 assists per 36 minutes and a 32.8% assist rate.

Despite being without Steph and Butler, Golden State has ramped up the pace. Over the last 10, the Warriors are playing at the NBA's sixth-fastest pace -- something that can help Fox reach six-plus assists.

In a fast-paced game and with the Spurs potentially missing their other playmaking guard, Fox should be able to dish out at least six dimes, a number he hit last night in a blowout-reduced 17 minutes.

