Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 12

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Thursday, February 12, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA

The Dallas Mavericks (19-34) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (32-21) on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6.5 233.5 -240 +198

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (69.4%)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 28 times over 53 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks have played 53 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over 49.1% of the time (26 out of 53 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 24 games at home, and it has covered 16 times in 29 games on the road.

At home, the Lakers go over the over/under 70.8% of the time (17 of 24 games). They've hit the over in 44.8% of away games (13 of 29 contests).

Dallas has performed better against the spread at home (15-14-1) than on the road (7-16-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 15 of 30) compared to on the road (47.8%, 11 of 23).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

LeBron James is averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.7 boards.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.2 points, 8.5 boards and 0.9 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Naji Marshall provides the Mavericks 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Max Christie gets the Mavericks 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Brandon Williams averages 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the floor.

