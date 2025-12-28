Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Thunder vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and NBCS-PH

The Oklahoma City Thunder (26-5) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the league scoring 32.1 points per game) when they try to hold off Tyrese Maxey (third in the NBA with 30.8 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (16-13) on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 15.5-point home favorites in the matchup, which begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on FDSOK and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Thunder vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 225.5 -847 +590

Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (84.4%)

Thunder vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 29 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 16 times out of 29 chances this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over on 14 of 29 set point totals (48.3%).

Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread in home games (9-7-0) than it does on the road (7-8-0).

When playing at home, the Thunder exceed the over/under 50% of the time (eight of 16 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 53.3% of games (eight of 15).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-9-1). On the road, it is .667 (8-4-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over eight of 17 times at home (47.1%), and six of 12 on the road (50%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.1 points, 6.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Maxey is averaging 30.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists for the 76ers.

The 76ers are getting 15.8 points, 5.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game from VJ Edgecombe.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 42.8% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Per game, Andre Drummond gives the 76ers 7.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Paul George.

