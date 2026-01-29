2026 Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Current Favorites to Win Top Categories

The 2026 Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 1.

This year's nominees include several familiar faces, with artists such as Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar leading the way.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Grammy categories. To see the latest Grammy Awards odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds below. Odds are current as of January 29th but may change after this article is publishes.

Grammy Awards Betting Odds

Album of the Year

Artist Odds Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (Bad Bunny) -160 GNX (Kendrick Lamar) +300 Mayhem (Lady Gaga) +340 Man's Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter) +1900 Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice) +2200 Chromakopia (Tyler, the Creator) +2500 SWAG (Justin Bieber) +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

Record of the Year

Artist Odds Luther (Kendrick Lamar with SZA) -150 Abracadabra (Lady Gaga) +250 DtMF (Bad Bunny) +340 APT (Rose and Bruno Mars) +500 Anxiety (Doechii) +3300 Wildflower (Billie Eilish) +6000 The Subway (Chapell Roan) +6000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Song of the Year

Artist Odds Golden (KPop Demon Hunters) -700 Luther (Kendrick Lamar with SZA) +800 Abracadabra (Lady Gaga) +1100 DtMF (Bad Bunny) +1200 Wildflower (Billie Eilish) +1600 APT (Rose and Bruno Mars) +3300 Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter) +3300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Best New Artist

Artist Odds Olivia Dean -340 Leon Thomas +350 Lola Young +1900 Alex Warren +2200 Addison Rae +3300 The Marias +3300

Best Pop Vocal Album

Artist Odds Mayhem (Lady Gaga) -450 Man's Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter) +500 SWAG(Justin Bieber) +900 Something Beautiful (Miley Cyrus) +3500 I've Tried Everything but Therapy, Part 2 (Teddy Swims) +4500

Best Country Album

Artist Odds Snipe Hunter (Tyler Childers) +185 Patterns (Kelsea Ballerini) +195 Beautifully Broken (Jelly Roll) +300 Evangeline vs. the Machine +430 Postcards from Texas (Miranda Lambert) +1900

Best Rap Album

GNX (Kendrick Lamar) -250 Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice) +195 Chromakopia (Tyler the Creator) +850 Glorious (GloRilla) +3500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Best Rock Album

Artist Odds Deftones (Private Music) -180 Yungblud (Idols) +430 Haim (I Quit) +650 Linkin Park (From Zero) +750 Turnstile (Never Enough) +850

Best Latin Pop Album

Artist Odds Tropicoqueta (Karol G) -160 Cancionera (Natalie Lafourcade) +300 Cosa Nuestra (Rauw Alejandro) +750 Y ahora que? (Alejandro Sanz) +750 Bogota Deluxe (Andrew Cepeda) +1900

Where Can I Bet On the Grammy Awards?

Betting on the 2026 Grammys is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.