2026 Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Current Favorites to Win Top Categories
The 2026 Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 1.
This year's nominees include several familiar faces, with artists such as Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar leading the way.
If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Grammy categories. To see the latest Grammy Awards odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds below. Odds are current as of January 29th but may change after this article is publishes.
Grammy Awards Betting Odds
Album of the Year
Artist
Odds
|Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (Bad Bunny)
|-160
|GNX (Kendrick Lamar)
|+300
|Mayhem (Lady Gaga)
|+340
|Man's Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter)
|+1900
|Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice)
|+2200
|Chromakopia (Tyler, the Creator)
|+2500
|SWAG (Justin Bieber)
|+2700
Record of the Year
Artist
Odds
|Luther (Kendrick Lamar with SZA)
|-150
|Abracadabra (Lady Gaga)
|+250
|DtMF (Bad Bunny)
|+340
|APT (Rose and Bruno Mars)
|+500
|Anxiety (Doechii)
|+3300
|Wildflower (Billie Eilish)
|+6000
|The Subway (Chapell Roan)
|+6000
Song of the Year
Artist
Odds
|Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)
|-700
|Luther (Kendrick Lamar with SZA)
|+800
|Abracadabra (Lady Gaga)
|+1100
|DtMF (Bad Bunny)
|+1200
|Wildflower (Billie Eilish)
|+1600
|APT (Rose and Bruno Mars)
|+3300
|Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter)
|+3300
Best New Artist
Artist
Odds
|Olivia Dean
|-340
|Leon Thomas
|+350
|Lola Young
|+1900
|Alex Warren
|+2200
|Addison Rae
|+3300
|The Marias
|+3300
Best Pop Vocal Album
Artist
Odds
|Mayhem (Lady Gaga)
|-450
|Man's Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter)
|+500
|SWAG(Justin Bieber)
|+900
|Something Beautiful (Miley Cyrus)
|+3500
|I've Tried Everything but Therapy, Part 2 (Teddy Swims)
|+4500
Best Country Album
Artist
Odds
|Snipe Hunter (Tyler Childers)
|+185
|Patterns (Kelsea Ballerini)
|+195
|Beautifully Broken (Jelly Roll)
|+300
|Evangeline vs. the Machine
|+430
|Postcards from Texas (Miranda Lambert)
|+1900
Best Rap Album
GNX (Kendrick Lamar)
|-250
|Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice)
|+195
|Chromakopia (Tyler the Creator)
|+850
|Glorious (GloRilla)
|+3500
Best Rock Album
Artist
Odds
|Deftones (Private Music)
|-180
|Yungblud (Idols)
|+430
|Haim (I Quit)
|+650
|Linkin Park (From Zero)
|+750
|Turnstile (Never Enough)
|+850
Best Latin Pop Album
Artist
Odds
|Tropicoqueta (Karol G)
|-160
|Cancionera (Natalie Lafourcade)
|+300
|Cosa Nuestra (Rauw Alejandro)
|+750
|Y ahora que? (Alejandro Sanz)
|+750
|Bogota Deluxe (Andrew Cepeda)
|+1900
Where Can I Bet On the Grammy Awards?
Betting on the 2026 Grammys is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
