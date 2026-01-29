2026 Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Current Favorites to Win Top Categories

FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      The 2026 Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 1.

      This year's nominees include several familiar faces, with artists such as Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar leading the way.

      If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Grammy categories. To see the latest Grammy Awards odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the betting odds below. Odds are current as of January 29th but may change after this article is publishes.

      Grammy Awards Betting Odds

      Album of the Year

      Artist
      Odds
      Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (Bad Bunny)-160
      GNX (Kendrick Lamar)+300
      Mayhem (Lady Gaga)+340
      Man's Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter)+1900
      Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice)+2200
      Chromakopia (Tyler, the Creator)+2500
      SWAG (Justin Bieber)+2700

      Record of the Year

      Artist
      Odds
      Luther (Kendrick Lamar with SZA)-150
      Abracadabra (Lady Gaga)+250
      DtMF (Bad Bunny)+340
      APT (Rose and Bruno Mars)+500
      Anxiety (Doechii)+3300
      Wildflower (Billie Eilish)+6000
      The Subway (Chapell Roan)+6000

      Song of the Year

      Artist
      Odds
      Golden (KPop Demon Hunters)-700
      Luther (Kendrick Lamar with SZA)+800
      Abracadabra (Lady Gaga)+1100
      DtMF (Bad Bunny)+1200
      Wildflower (Billie Eilish)+1600
      APT (Rose and Bruno Mars)+3300
      Manchild (Sabrina Carpenter)+3300

      Best New Artist

      Artist
      Odds
      Olivia Dean-340
      Leon Thomas+350
      Lola Young+1900
      Alex Warren+2200
      Addison Rae+3300
      The Marias+3300

      Best Pop Vocal Album

      Artist
      Odds
      Mayhem (Lady Gaga)-450
      Man's Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter)+500
      SWAG(Justin Bieber)+900
      Something Beautiful (Miley Cyrus)+3500
      I've Tried Everything but Therapy, Part 2 (Teddy Swims)+4500

      Best Country Album

      Artist
      Odds
      Snipe Hunter (Tyler Childers)+185
      Patterns (Kelsea Ballerini)+195
      Beautifully Broken (Jelly Roll)+300
      Evangeline vs. the Machine+430
      Postcards from Texas (Miranda Lambert)+1900

      Best Rap Album

      GNX (Kendrick Lamar)
      -250
      Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice)
      +195
      Chromakopia (Tyler the Creator)
      +850
      Glorious (GloRilla)
      +3500

      Best Rock Album

      Artist
      Odds
      Deftones (Private Music)-180
      Yungblud (Idols)+430
      Haim (I Quit)+650
      Linkin Park (From Zero)+750
      Turnstile (Never Enough)+850

      Best Latin Pop Album

      Artist
      Odds
      Tropicoqueta (Karol G)-160
      Cancionera (Natalie Lafourcade)+300
      Cosa Nuestra (Rauw Alejandro)+750
      Y ahora que? (Alejandro Sanz)+750
      Bogota Deluxe (Andrew Cepeda)+1900

      Where Can I Bet On the Grammy Awards?

      Betting on the 2026 Grammys is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

      The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

