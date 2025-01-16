FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Golf

The American Express: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula

The PGA Tour is headed to a three-course rotation this week for The American Express.

Find out how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

The American Express Tee Times

Here are the Round 1 tee times for The American Express.

  • SC = Stadium Course
  • LQ = La Quinta
  • NT = Nicklaus Tournament Course
Time
Tee
Golfer 1
Golfer 2
11:30 AM1 (SC)Lanto GriffinBud Cauley
11:30 AM10 (SC)Jacob BridgemanJoe Highsmith
11:30 AM1 (NT)Ryo HisatsuneMatti Schmid
11:30 AM10 (NT)Joel DahmenBen Griffin
11:30 AM1 (LQ)Max GreysermanKevin Streelman
11:30 AM10 (LQ)Patrick FishburnAndrew Novak
11:41 AM1 (SC)Luke ListKevin Yu

How to Watch The American Express

Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event. (All times Eastern.)

Round 1 - Thursday, January 16th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 2 - Friday, January 17th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 3 - Saturday, January 18th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 4 - Sunday, January 19th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

The American Express Betting Odds

Here are the odds for The American Express, as of Wednesday, January 15th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The American Express
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Justin Thomas+1200
Sungjae Im+1400
Sam Burns+1600
Patrick Cantlay+1800
Tony Finau+2500
Tom Kim+2800
Max Greyserman+3300

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

