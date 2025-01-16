The American Express: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch
The PGA Tour is headed to a three-course rotation this week for The American Express.
Find out how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.
The American Express Tee Times
Here are the Round 1 tee times for The American Express.
- SC = Stadium Course
- LQ = La Quinta
- NT = Nicklaus Tournament Course
Time
Tee
Golfer 1
Golfer 2
|11:30 AM
|1 (SC)
|Lanto Griffin
|Bud Cauley
|11:30 AM
|10 (SC)
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Joe Highsmith
|11:30 AM
|1 (NT)
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Matti Schmid
|11:30 AM
|10 (NT)
|Joel Dahmen
|Ben Griffin
|11:30 AM
|1 (LQ)
|Max Greyserman
|Kevin Streelman
|11:30 AM
|10 (LQ)
|Patrick Fishburn
|Andrew Novak
|11:41 AM
|1 (SC)
|Luke List
|Kevin Yu
How to Watch The American Express
Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event. (All times Eastern.)
Round 1 - Thursday, January 16th
Television
- 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Round 2 - Friday, January 17th
Television
- 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Round 3 - Saturday, January 18th
Television
- 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Round 4 - Sunday, January 19th
Television
- 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)
The American Express Betting Odds
Here are the odds for The American Express, as of Wednesday, January 15th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The American Express
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Sungjae Im
|+1400
|Sam Burns
|+1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|Tom Kim
|+2800
|Max Greyserman
|+3300
Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.