The American Express: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The PGA Tour is headed to a three-course rotation this week for The American Express.

Find out how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

The American Express Tee Times

Here are the Round 1 tee times for The American Express.

SC = Stadium Course

LQ = La Quinta

NT = Nicklaus Tournament Course

Time Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 11:30 AM 1 (SC) Lanto Griffin Bud Cauley 11:30 AM 10 (SC) Jacob Bridgeman Joe Highsmith 11:30 AM 1 (NT) Ryo Hisatsune Matti Schmid 11:30 AM 10 (NT) Joel Dahmen Ben Griffin 11:30 AM 1 (LQ) Max Greyserman Kevin Streelman 11:30 AM 10 (LQ) Patrick Fishburn Andrew Novak 11:41 AM 1 (SC) Luke List Kevin Yu View Full Table ChevronDown

How to Watch The American Express

Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event. (All times Eastern.)

Round 1 - Thursday, January 16th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 2 - Friday, January 17th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 3 - Saturday, January 18th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 4 - Sunday, January 19th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Hole, and Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

The American Express Betting Odds

Here are the odds for The American Express, as of Wednesday, January 15th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The American Express FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Justin Thomas +1200 Sungjae Im +1400 Sam Burns +1600 Patrick Cantlay +1800 Tony Finau +2500 Tom Kim +2800 Max Greyserman +3300 View Full Table ChevronDown

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.