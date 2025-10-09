Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas Longhorns facing the Oklahoma Sooners.
College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas Longhorns facing the Oklahoma Sooners.
Texas vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas: (-114) | Oklahoma: (-105)
- Spread: Texas: -1.5 (-106) | Oklahoma: +1.5 (-114)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Texas has one win against the spread this season.
- Texas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- Two of five Texas games have gone over the point total this season.
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-2-0 this season.
- None of Oklahoma's five games has hit the over in 2025.
Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (58.9%)
Texas vs Oklahoma Point Spread
Texas is favored by 1.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Oklahoma, the underdog, is -114.
Texas vs Oklahoma Over/Under
An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Texas-Oklahoma on Oct. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Texas vs Oklahoma Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-Texas, Oklahoma is the underdog at -105, and Texas is -114.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|29.6
|71
|12.0
|5
|48.9
|5
|Oklahoma
|33.8
|51
|7.2
|2
|51.3
|5
Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Stadium: Cotton Bowl
