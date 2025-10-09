Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas Longhorns facing the Oklahoma Sooners.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs Oklahoma Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas: (-114) | Oklahoma: (-105)

Texas: (-114) | Oklahoma: (-105) Spread: Texas: -1.5 (-106) | Oklahoma: +1.5 (-114)

Texas: -1.5 (-106) | Oklahoma: +1.5 (-114) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas has one win against the spread this season.

Texas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Two of five Texas games have gone over the point total this season.

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-2-0 this season.

None of Oklahoma's five games has hit the over in 2025.

Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (58.9%)

Texas vs Oklahoma Point Spread

Texas is favored by 1.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Oklahoma, the underdog, is -114.

Texas vs Oklahoma Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Texas-Oklahoma on Oct. 11, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Texas vs Oklahoma Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oklahoma-Texas, Oklahoma is the underdog at -105, and Texas is -114.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 29.6 71 12.0 5 48.9 5 Oklahoma 33.8 51 7.2 2 51.3 5

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Stadium: Cotton Bowl

