Texas vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Texas vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas: (-275) | Mississippi State: (+225)
- Spread: Texas: -7.5 (-104) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-118)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Texas vs Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Texas has won twice against the spread this year.
- Texas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- Two of Texas' seven games have hit the over.
- Mississippi State has beaten the spread six times in seven games.
- Mississippi State has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Two Mississippi State games (of seven) have gone over the point total this season.
Texas vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (67.6%)
Texas vs Mississippi State Point Spread
Mississippi State is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Texas. Mississippi State is -118 to cover the spread, and Texas is -104.
Texas vs Mississippi State Over/Under
The over/under for Texas-Mississippi State on Oct. 25 is 44.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
Texas vs Mississippi State Moneyline
Mississippi State is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -275 favorite.
Texas vs. Mississippi State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|26.7
|78
|11.3
|4
|47.6
|7
|Mississippi State
|31.9
|49
|20.3
|39
|56.4
|7
Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
