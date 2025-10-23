Texas vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Texas vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas: (-275) | Mississippi State: (+225)

Texas: (-275) | Mississippi State: (+225) Spread: Texas: -7.5 (-104) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-118)

Texas: -7.5 (-104) | Mississippi State: +7.5 (-118) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Texas vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Texas has won twice against the spread this year.

Texas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Two of Texas' seven games have hit the over.

Mississippi State has beaten the spread six times in seven games.

Mississippi State has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Mississippi State games (of seven) have gone over the point total this season.

Texas vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Longhorns win (67.6%)

Texas vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Mississippi State is an underdog by 7.5 points versus Texas. Mississippi State is -118 to cover the spread, and Texas is -104.

Texas vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for Texas-Mississippi State on Oct. 25 is 44.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Texas vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Mississippi State is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -275 favorite.

Texas vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 26.7 78 11.3 4 47.6 7 Mississippi State 31.9 49 20.3 39 56.4 7

Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

