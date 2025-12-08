Texas vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Citrus Bowl 2025
The college football slate on Wednesday includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the Michigan Wolverines.
Texas vs Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas: (-205) | Michigan: (+168)
- Spread: Texas: -5.5 (-110) | Michigan: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Texas vs Michigan Betting Trends
- Texas has covered the spread four times in 12 games.
- Texas has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 5.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- This year, five of Texas' 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, Michigan is 4-8-0 this year.
- Michigan doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been six Michigan games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.
Texas vs Michigan Point Spread
Texas is favored by 5.5 points over Michigan. Texas is -110 to cover the spread, with Michigan being -110.
Texas vs Michigan Over/Under
A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Texas-Michigan on Dec. 31, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Texas vs Michigan Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Michigan-Texas, Michigan is the underdog at +168, and Texas is -205.
Texas vs. Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|29.6
|55
|19.8
|21
|49.3
|12
|Michigan
|27.6
|72
|18.7
|14
|46.8
|12
Texas vs. Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Stadium: Camping World Stadium
