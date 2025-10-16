Texas vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Texas Longhorns are up against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-521) | Kentucky: (+400)

Texas: (-521) | Kentucky: (+400) Spread: Texas: -12.5 (-115) | Kentucky: +12.5 (-105)

Texas: -12.5 (-115) | Kentucky: +12.5 (-105) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Texas has two wins against the spread this season.

Texas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Two of Texas' six games have hit the over.

Kentucky has but one win versus the spread this season.

Kentucky is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this year.

Kentucky has seen three of its five games go over the point total.

Texas vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (82.3%)

Texas vs Kentucky Point Spread

Kentucky is an underdog by 12.5 points against Texas. Kentucky is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas is -115.

Texas vs Kentucky Over/Under

Texas versus Kentucky on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas vs Kentucky Moneyline

Kentucky is the underdog, +400 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -521 favorite.

Texas vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 28.5 72 11.0 3 48.2 6 Kentucky 24.4 117 27.8 62 49.1 5

Texas vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Stadium: Kroger Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.