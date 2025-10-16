Texas vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Texas Longhorns are up against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas vs Kentucky Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas: (-521) | Kentucky: (+400)
- Spread: Texas: -12.5 (-115) | Kentucky: +12.5 (-105)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas vs Kentucky Betting Trends
- Texas has two wins against the spread this season.
- Texas has won once ATS (1-2) as a 12.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- Two of Texas' six games have hit the over.
- Kentucky has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Kentucky is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this year.
- Kentucky has seen three of its five games go over the point total.
Texas vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Longhorns win (82.3%)
Texas vs Kentucky Point Spread
Kentucky is an underdog by 12.5 points against Texas. Kentucky is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas is -115.
Texas vs Kentucky Over/Under
Texas versus Kentucky on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Texas vs Kentucky Moneyline
Kentucky is the underdog, +400 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -521 favorite.
Texas vs. Kentucky Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|28.5
|72
|11.0
|3
|48.2
|6
|Kentucky
|24.4
|117
|27.8
|62
|49.1
|5
Texas vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Stadium: Kroger Field
Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.