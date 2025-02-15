Texas vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Texas Longhorns (15-10, 4-8 SEC) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 6-5 SEC) on February 15, 2025 at Moody Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Texas vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas win (61.3%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Texas-Kentucky spread (Texas -2.5) or over/under (157.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Texas vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas is 13-12-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky has compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 61.5% of the time. That's less often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (83.3%).

In home games, the Longhorns sport a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-3-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

Texas has six wins against the spread in 12 conference games this year.

Kentucky is 6-5-0 against the spread in SEC games this year.

Texas vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas has been the moneyline favorite in 13 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (76.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Longhorns have won six of seven games when listed as at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. Kentucky has finished 5-1 in those games.

The Wildcats have a record of 4-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (80%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas has a 60.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas has a +241 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. It is putting up 78.6 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and is allowing 68.9 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Texas' leading scorer, Tre Johnson, is 31st in college basketball putting up 19.3 points per game.

Kentucky's +245 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 76.0 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh is 179th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.9 points per game.

The Longhorns come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. They are collecting 32.6 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6 per contest.

Arthur Kaluma's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Longhorns and rank 75th in college basketball action.

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 40th in the nation, 3.5 more than the 31.8 their opponents record.

Amari Williams paces the Wildcats with 8.7 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball).

Texas averages 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (37th in college basketball), and allows 90.3 points per 100 possessions (122nd in college basketball).

The Wildcats rank seventh in college basketball averaging 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 226th, allowing 94.3 points per 100 possessions.

