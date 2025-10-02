Texas vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns take on the Florida Gators.
Texas vs Florida Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas: (-260) | Florida: (+215)
- Spread: Texas: -6.5 (-122) | Florida: +6.5 (100)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas vs Florida Betting Trends
- Texas has posted one win against the spread this year.
- As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Texas has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- Texas has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.
- Florida has one win against the spread this year.
- Florida has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
- None of Florida's four games has hit the over in 2025.
Texas vs Florida Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (62.7%)
Texas vs Florida Point Spread
Florida is a 6.5-point underdog against Texas. Florida is +100 to cover the spread, and Texas is -122.
Texas vs Florida Over/Under
An over/under of 41.5 has been set for Texas-Florida on Oct. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Texas vs Florida Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Texas-Florida, Texas is the favorite at -260, and Florida is +215.
Texas vs. Florida Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|31.8
|74
|7.8
|2
|50.5
|4
|Florida
|22.0
|111
|16.0
|18
|53.0
|4
Texas vs. Florida Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
