Texas vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns take on the Florida Gators.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas vs Florida Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-260) | Florida: (+215)

Texas: (-260) | Florida: (+215) Spread: Texas: -6.5 (-122) | Florida: +6.5 (100)

Texas: -6.5 (-122) | Florida: +6.5 (100) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Florida Betting Trends

Texas has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Texas has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Texas has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Florida has one win against the spread this year.

Florida has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

None of Florida's four games has hit the over in 2025.

Texas vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (62.7%)

Texas vs Florida Point Spread

Florida is a 6.5-point underdog against Texas. Florida is +100 to cover the spread, and Texas is -122.

Texas vs Florida Over/Under

An over/under of 41.5 has been set for Texas-Florida on Oct. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Texas vs Florida Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas-Florida, Texas is the favorite at -260, and Florida is +215.

Texas vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 31.8 74 7.8 2 50.5 4 Florida 22.0 111 16.0 18 53.0 4

Texas vs. Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.