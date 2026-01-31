Texas Tech vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 6-1 Big 12) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the UCF Knights (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) on January 31, 2026 at Addition Financial Arena.

Texas Tech vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Texas Tech vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (55.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Texas Tech (-4.5) versus UCF on Saturday. The total is set at 159.5 points for this game.

Texas Tech vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 10-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCF is 10-10-0 ATS this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, UCF is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 5-7 ATS record Texas Tech racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Red Raiders have a better record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-2-0).

The Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Texas Tech has covered the spread five times in seven conference games.

UCF's Big 12 record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Texas Tech vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those contests.

The Red Raiders have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -225 or better on the moneyline.

UCF has put together a 5-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Knights have gone 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech outscores opponents by 10.4 points per game (scoring 84.2 per game to rank 45th in college basketball while giving up 73.8 per contest to rank 186th in college basketball) and has a +208 scoring differential overall.

JT Toppin's 22.1 points per game lead Texas Tech and are eighth in the nation.

UCF is outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game, with a +141 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.0 points per game (46th in college basketball) and gives up 77.0 per contest (271st in college basketball).

Riley Kugel paces UCF, recording 15.1 points per game (272nd in college basketball).

The Red Raiders come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. They are pulling down 35.2 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.7 per outing.

Toppin tops the Red Raiders with 10.8 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball action).

The Knights rank 79th in the nation at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Jamichael Stillwell leads the Knights with 7.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 35th in college basketball with 105.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 148th in college basketball defensively with 92.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Knights score 103.8 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball), while giving up 95.1 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball).

