Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (N/A) | Oklahoma State: (N/A)

Texas Tech: (N/A) | Oklahoma State: (N/A) Spread: Texas Tech: -37.5 (-118) | Oklahoma State: +37.5 (-104)

Texas Tech: -37.5 (-118) | Oklahoma State: +37.5 (-104) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Texas Tech has six wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 37.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of Texas Tech's seven games have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma State has but one win versus the spread this year.

This year, four of Oklahoma State's seven games have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (98.2%)

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Oklahoma State is a 37.5-point underdog against Texas Tech. Oklahoma State is -104 to cover the spread, and Texas Tech is -118.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 56.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 43.9 4 14.1 7 57.5 7 Oklahoma State 16.6 130 38.4 132 55.1 7

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

