Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Texas Tech: (N/A) | Oklahoma State: (N/A)
- Spread: Texas Tech: -37.5 (-118) | Oklahoma State: +37.5 (-104)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has six wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- Texas Tech has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 37.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, three of Texas Tech's seven games have gone over the point total.
- Oklahoma State has but one win versus the spread this year.
- This year, four of Oklahoma State's seven games have gone over the point total.
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Raiders win (98.2%)
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Point Spread
Oklahoma State is a 37.5-point underdog against Texas Tech. Oklahoma State is -104 to cover the spread, and Texas Tech is -118.
Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Over/Under
The over/under for the Texas Tech versus Oklahoma State game on Oct. 25 has been set at 56.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas Tech
|43.9
|4
|14.1
|7
|57.5
|7
|Oklahoma State
|16.6
|130
|38.4
|132
|55.1
|7
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State analysis on FanDuel Research.