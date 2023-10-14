Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-120) | Kansas State: (+100)

Texas Tech: (-120) | Kansas State: (+100) Spread: Texas Tech: -1.5 (-110) | Kansas State: +1.5 (-110)

Texas Tech: -1.5 (-110) | Kansas State: +1.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Betting Trends

Texas Tech has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

Two of Texas Tech's five games have hit the over.

Kansas State has covered the spread three times in five games.

Kansas State has seen three of its five games go over the point total.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (53.4%)

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 1.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Kansas State, the underdog, is -110.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Over/Under

Texas Tech versus Kansas State on October 14 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Moneyline

Kansas State is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas Tech is a -120 favorite.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas Tech 34.2 26 23 62 56.9 3 6 Kansas State 35.8 58 20.6 27 51.7 1 5

