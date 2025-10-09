Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders facing the Kansas Jayhawks.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-649) | Kansas: (+480)

Texas Tech: (-649) | Kansas: (+480) Spread: Texas Tech: -14.5 (-108) | Kansas: +14.5 (-112)

Texas Tech: -14.5 (-108) | Kansas: +14.5 (-112) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Kansas Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread five times in five games.

Texas Tech's ATS record as 14.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-0.

Texas Tech has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

Kansas' record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

Two Kansas games (of six) have hit the over this season.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (65.9%)

Texas Tech vs Kansas Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 14.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Kansas, the underdog, is -112.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Over/Under

Texas Tech versus Kansas on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Moneyline

The Texas Tech vs Kansas moneyline has Texas Tech as a -649 favorite, while Kansas is a +480 underdog.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 48.6 4 11.2 4 58.5 5 Kansas 35.0 17 20.5 65 53.3 6

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

