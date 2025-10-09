Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders facing the Kansas Jayhawks.
Texas Tech vs Kansas Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-649) | Kansas: (+480)
- Spread: Texas Tech: -14.5 (-108) | Kansas: +14.5 (-112)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas Tech vs Kansas Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has covered the spread five times in five games.
- Texas Tech's ATS record as 14.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-0.
- Texas Tech has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.
- Kansas' record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.
- Two Kansas games (of six) have hit the over this season.
Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Raiders win (65.9%)
Texas Tech vs Kansas Point Spread
Texas Tech is favored by 14.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Kansas, the underdog, is -112.
Texas Tech vs Kansas Over/Under
Texas Tech versus Kansas on Oct. 11 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Texas Tech vs Kansas Moneyline
The Texas Tech vs Kansas moneyline has Texas Tech as a -649 favorite, while Kansas is a +480 underdog.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas Tech
|48.6
|4
|11.2
|4
|58.5
|5
|Kansas
|35.0
|17
|20.5
|65
|53.3
|6
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
