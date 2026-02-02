Texas Tech vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) aim to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) on February 2, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (61.8%)

Before making a bet on Monday's Texas Tech-Kansas spread (Texas Tech -4.5) or over/under (154.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 10-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has covered 14 times in 21 chances against the spread this year.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 38.5% of the time. That's less often than Kansas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home, the Red Raiders own a better record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-3-0).

This season, the Jayhawks are 7-3-0 at home against the spread (.700 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-3-0 ATS (.500).

Texas Tech's record against the spread in conference games is 5-3-0.

Kansas has five wins against the spread in eight Big 12 games this year.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in 13, or 86.7%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have been victorious 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 or shorter on the moneyline.

Kansas has won 50% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-3).

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 66.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech averages 84 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per outing (201st in college basketball). It has a +200 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.6 points per game.

JT Toppin's team-leading 22.4 points per game ranks eighth in the nation.

Kansas puts up 78.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 68 per contest (46th in college basketball). It has a +227 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Tre White's team-leading 14.8 points per game rank him 312th in college basketball.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. They are grabbing 34.5 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.9 per outing.

Toppin averages 10.8 rebounds per game (ranking sixth in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are recording 36.2 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.

Flory Bidunga's 8.9 rebounds per game lead the Jayhawks and rank 36th in the country.

Texas Tech ranks 35th in college basketball by averaging 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 166th in college basketball, allowing 93.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Jayhawks rank 92nd in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 46th defensively with 87.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

