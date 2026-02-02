NHL
Maple Leafs vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (25-21-9) vs. Calgary Flames (22-26-6)
- Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-114)
|Flames (-105)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (55.9%)
Maple Leafs vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Toronto, the favorite, is +205.
Maple Leafs vs Flames Over/Under
- Maple Leafs versus Flames on Feb. 2 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.
Maple Leafs vs Flames Moneyline
- Toronto is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -105 underdog despite being at home.