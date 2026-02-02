FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

NHL action on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (36-8-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-18-6)
  • Date: Monday, February 2, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-200)Red Wings (+164)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (64.5%)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Avalanche are +126 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -154.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Red Wings matchup on Feb. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Red Wings, Colorado is the favorite at -200, and Detroit is +164 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup