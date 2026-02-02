Avalanche vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

NHL action on Monday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (36-8-9) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-18-6)

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-200) Red Wings (+164) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (64.5%)

Avalanche vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Red Wings. The Avalanche are +126 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -154.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Over/Under

The Avalanche-Red Wings matchup on Feb. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Avalanche vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Red Wings, Colorado is the favorite at -200, and Detroit is +164 playing on the road.

