North Carolina vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

The North Carolina Tar Heels (17-4, 5-3 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (13-9, 4-5 ACC) on February 2, 2026 at Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, February 2, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (85.2%)

North Carolina is an 11.5-point favorite over Syracuse on Monday and the total is set at 156.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the contest.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Syracuse has compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

As an 11.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Syracuse is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-4 ATS record North Carolina puts up as an 11.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 12 home games, and three times in six road games.

This year, the Orange are 6-8-0 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

North Carolina has beaten the spread three times in eight conference games.

Syracuse's ACC record against the spread is 4-5-0.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has come away with 14 wins in the 16 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tar Heels have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -781 or better on the moneyline.

Syracuse has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Syracuse has finished 2-6 in those games.

The Orange have played as a moneyline underdog of +530 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 88.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina was 29th in college basketball in points scored (80.7 per game) and 261st in points allowed (74.7) last season.

At 33.2 rebounds per game and 31.2 rebounds allowed, North Carolina was 105th and 182nd in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season North Carolina was ranked 93rd in the country in assists with 14.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, North Carolina was 120th in college basketball in committing them (10.5 per game) last year. It was 288th in forcing them (10.2 per game).

With 74.7 points per game on offense, Syracuse ranked 147th in the nation last year. Defensively, it ceded 77.8 points per contest, which ranked 322nd in college basketball.

Syracuse was 75th in the country with 33.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 172nd with 31.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Syracuse ranked 174th in the nation with 13.6 dimes per contest.

Syracuse ranked 25th-worst in the country with 9.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it averaged 12 turnovers per game (259th-ranked in college basketball).

