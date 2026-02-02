NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 2

Today's NBA lineup has lots in store. Among the games is the New Orleans Pelicans playing the Charlotte Hornets.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (76.08% win probability)

Rockets (76.08% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-6)

Rockets (-6) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Rockets -260, Pacers +215

Rockets -260, Pacers +215 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, SCHN

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Hornets (% win probability)

Hornets (% win probability) Moneyline: Hornets , Pelicans

Hornets , Pelicans Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (66.17% win probability)

Timberwolves (66.17% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-6.5)

Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -240, Grizzlies +198

Timberwolves -240, Grizzlies +198 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSNX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (54.42% win probability)

Clippers (54.42% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-2)

Clippers (-2) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Clippers -126, 76ers +108

Clippers -126, 76ers +108 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBCS-PH

