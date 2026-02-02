FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 2

There are two games on Monday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 11 Texas Tech squaring off against No. 14 Kansas (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

With Monday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse

Texas Tech vs. Kansas

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

