Texas Tech vs Houston Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders versus the Houston Cougars is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Texas Tech vs Houston Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-320) | Houston: (+255)

Texas Tech: (-320) | Houston: (+255) Spread: Texas Tech: -8.5 (-110) | Houston: +8.5 (-110)

Texas Tech: -8.5 (-110) | Houston: +8.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Houston Betting Trends

Texas Tech hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Texas Tech is winless ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Texas Tech has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Houston has posted one win against the spread this year.

One Houston game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Texas Tech vs Houston Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Raiders win (81.1%)

Texas Tech vs Houston Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 8.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Houston, the underdog, is -110.

Texas Tech vs Houston Over/Under

Texas Tech versus Houston on September 30 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas Tech vs Houston Moneyline

Houston is a +255 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas Tech is a -320 favorite.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas Tech 29.3 69 24.0 67 57.5 2 4 Houston 27.3 81 25.0 68 58.2 1 4

