Texas Tech vs Houston Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking on the Houston Cougars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas Tech vs Houston Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-429) | Houston: (+340)

Texas Tech: (-429) | Houston: (+340) Spread: Texas Tech: -11.5 (-105) | Houston: +11.5 (-115)

Texas Tech: -11.5 (-105) | Houston: +11.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Houston Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread in every game this year.

Texas Tech has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Texas Tech's four games have hit the over.

Houston is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Houston has played four games this year, and three of them have hit the over.

Texas Tech vs Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (72.1%)

Texas Tech vs Houston Point Spread

Houston is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-115 odds), and Texas Tech, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Texas Tech vs Houston Over/Under

The Texas Tech-Houston game on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 51.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Texas Tech vs Houston Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas Tech-Houston, Texas Tech is the favorite at -429, and Houston is +340.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 52.0 10 11.3 7 60.5 4 Houston 31.3 77 13.3 11 46.5 4

Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: TDECU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas Tech vs. Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.