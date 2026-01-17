Texas Tech vs BYU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The BYU Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) after winning four straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (53.1%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Saturday's Texas Tech-BYU spread (Texas Tech -2.5) or total (160.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 7-10-0 ATS this season.

BYU has covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Texas Tech (5-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (41.7%) than BYU (1-0) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread last season, the Red Raiders performed worse when played at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Last year, the Cougars were 10-6-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Texas Tech has two wins against the spread in conference action this year.

BYU has two Big 12 wins against the spread this year.

Texas Tech vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been victorious in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Raiders have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -160 or better.

BYU has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 61.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.9 points scored per game and 68.5 points conceded last year, Texas Tech was 28th in college basketball offensively and 70th defensively.

Texas Tech collected 33.5 rebounds per game and gave up 29.9 boards last season, ranking 84th and 94th, respectively, in college basketball.

With 16.1 assists per game last year, Texas Tech was 34th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Texas Tech was 12th-best in the nation in committing them (9.1 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

BYU was lifted by its offense last year, as it ranked 24th-best in college basketball by scoring 81.4 points per game. It ranked 199th in college basketball in points allowed (72.6 per contest).

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, BYU was 19th-best in college basketball. It ranked 84th in college basketball by pulling down 33.5 rebounds per contest.

BYU was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 17.2 per game (10th-best in college basketball).

Last year BYU committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

