Texas Tech vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8) or the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 10:09 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Game time: 10:09 p.m. ET

10:09 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (73.9%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Thursday's Texas Tech-Arkansas spread (Texas Tech -5.5) or total (148.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Arkansas has put together an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas Tech (12-12) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Arkansas (7-2) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (77.8%).

Against the spread, the Red Raiders have fared worse at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Razorbacks have a better winning percentage at home (.529, 9-8-0 record) than away (.500, 5-5-0).

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been victorious in 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Raiders have a mark of 19-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. Arkansas has gone 7-10 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, the Razorbacks have a record of 4-4 (50%).

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech is outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game with a +463 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.8 points per game (28th in college basketball) and allows 67.6 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

JT Toppin's team-leading 18.2 points per game ranks 67th in the nation.

Arkansas outscores opponents by 5.6 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and allowing 71 per outing, 147th in college basketball) and has a +196 scoring differential.

Adou Thiero's team-leading 15.7 points per game rank him 211th in the nation.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. They record 33.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 95th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.5 per outing.

Toppin leads the Red Raiders with 9.3 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball play).

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Razorbacks accumulate rank 161st in the country. Their opponents pull down 31.9.

Thiero's six rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 320th in college basketball.

Texas Tech ranks 11th in college basketball with 106 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Razorbacks' 97 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 142nd in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 82nd in college basketball.

