Texas Tech vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2) on December 13, 2025 at American Airlines Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (57.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Texas Tech (-1.5) versus Arkansas on Saturday. The over/under is set at 152.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas Tech (3-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Arkansas (2-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

In home games last season, the Red Raiders owned a worse record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (7-3-0).

Last season, the Razorbacks were 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). Away, they were 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has yet to lose any of the six games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Raiders have not lost in six games this year when favored by -125 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-2).

The Razorbacks have gone 1-2 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (33.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Tech has a 55.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech was 28th in college basketball in points scored (80.9 per game) and 70th in points conceded (68.5) last year.

Texas Tech was 84th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.5) and 94th in rebounds conceded (29.9) last season.

At 16.1 assists per game last year, Texas Tech was 34th in the country.

Last season, Texas Tech was 12th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Last year Arkansas put up 76.8 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.4 points per contest (156th-ranked).

Arkansas pulled down 32.4 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Last season Arkansas ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.2 per game.

Arkansas was 201st in the country with 11.3 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 146th with 11.6 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!