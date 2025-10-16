Texas Tech vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
College football's Saturday slate includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Texas Tech vs Arizona State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-270) | Arizona State: (+220)
- Spread: Texas Tech: -7.5 (-105) | Arizona State: +7.5 (-115)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas Tech vs Arizona State Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is 6-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas Tech's ATS record as 7.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-0.
- Out of six Texas Tech games so far this year, three have hit the over.
- Arizona State has covered the spread three times in six games.
- Arizona State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Two Arizona State games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.
Texas Tech vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Raiders win (65.1%)
Texas Tech vs Arizona State Point Spread
Arizona State is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-115 odds), and Texas Tech, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Texas Tech vs Arizona State Over/Under
Texas Tech versus Arizona State on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Texas Tech vs Arizona State Moneyline
Arizona State is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Texas Tech is a -270 favorite.
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas Tech
|47.5
|2
|12.2
|7
|58.5
|6
|Arizona State
|26.0
|89
|24.7
|67
|55.0
|6
Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
