2025 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

On Aug. 30, the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders' 2025 season commences with a tilt versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Red Raiders' college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

Texas Tech 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Aug. 30 - - - 2 Kent State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Oregon State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Utah Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Houston Oct. 4 - - - 7 Kansas Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Arizona State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Texas Tech 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Texas Tech will be playing the 54th-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Red Raiders will clash with four teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Texas Tech has four games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last season.

Texas Tech Betting Insights (2024)

Texas Tech put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Red Raiders games went over the point total.

Texas Tech won six of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline last season (75%).

