FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Texas Tech Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 30, the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders' 2025 season commences with a tilt versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Red Raiders' college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

Texas Tech 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Arkansas-Pine BluffAug. 30---
2Kent StateSept. 6---
3Oregon StateSept. 13---
4@ UtahSept. 20---
6@ HoustonOct. 4---
7KansasOct. 11---
8@ Arizona StateOct. 18---

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech 2025 Schedule Insights

  • In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Texas Tech will be playing the 54th-ranked conference schedule this year.
  • The Red Raiders will clash with four teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.
  • Texas Tech has four games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and three with less than four wins last season.

Texas Tech Betting Insights (2024)

  • Texas Tech put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, nine Red Raiders games went over the point total.
  • Texas Tech won six of the eight games it was favored on the moneyline last season (75%).

Find even more in-depth analysis about Texas Tech on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup