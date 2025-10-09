FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Texas State vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Texas State Bobcats are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Troy Trojans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Texas State vs Troy Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas State: (-345) | Troy: (+270)
  • Spread: Texas State: -9.5 (-114) | Troy: +9.5 (-106)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas State vs Troy Betting Trends

  • Texas State has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Texas State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 9.5-point or higher favorite this year.
  • Two of five Texas State games have hit the over this year.
  • Against the spread, Troy is 3-2-0 this year.
  • Troy has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Two Troy games (of five) have gone over the point total this year.

Texas State vs Troy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (79.8%)

Texas State vs Troy Point Spread

Texas State is favored by 9.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Troy, the underdog, is -106.

Texas State vs Troy Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas State versus Troy matchup on Oct. 11 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texas State vs Troy Moneyline

Troy is the underdog, +270 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -345 favorite.

Texas State vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas State35.04526.27760.35
Troy22.610723.25548.35

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: San Marcos, Texas
  • Stadium: UFCU Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Texas State vs. Troy analysis on FanDuel Research.

