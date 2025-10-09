Texas State vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
The Texas State Bobcats are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Troy Trojans.
Texas State vs Troy Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas State: (-345) | Troy: (+270)
- Spread: Texas State: -9.5 (-114) | Troy: +9.5 (-106)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas State vs Troy Betting Trends
- Texas State has won twice against the spread this year.
- Texas State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 9.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- Two of five Texas State games have hit the over this year.
- Against the spread, Troy is 3-2-0 this year.
- Troy has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Two Troy games (of five) have gone over the point total this year.
Texas State vs Troy Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bobcats win (79.8%)
Texas State vs Troy Point Spread
Texas State is favored by 9.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Troy, the underdog, is -106.
Texas State vs Troy Over/Under
The over/under for the Texas State versus Troy matchup on Oct. 11 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Texas State vs Troy Moneyline
Troy is the underdog, +270 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -345 favorite.
Texas State vs. Troy Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas State
|35.0
|45
|26.2
|77
|60.3
|5
|Troy
|22.6
|107
|23.2
|55
|48.3
|5
Texas State vs. Troy Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: San Marcos, Texas
- Stadium: UFCU Stadium
