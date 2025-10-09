Texas State vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Texas State Bobcats are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Troy Trojans.

Texas State vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-345) | Troy: (+270)

Texas State: (-345) | Troy: (+270) Spread: Texas State: -9.5 (-114) | Troy: +9.5 (-106)

Texas State: -9.5 (-114) | Troy: +9.5 (-106) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas State vs Troy Betting Trends

Texas State has won twice against the spread this year.

Texas State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 9.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Two of five Texas State games have hit the over this year.

Against the spread, Troy is 3-2-0 this year.

Troy has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two Troy games (of five) have gone over the point total this year.

Texas State vs Troy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (79.8%)

Texas State vs Troy Point Spread

Texas State is favored by 9.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. Troy, the underdog, is -106.

Texas State vs Troy Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas State versus Troy matchup on Oct. 11 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texas State vs Troy Moneyline

Troy is the underdog, +270 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -345 favorite.

Texas State vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 35.0 45 26.2 77 60.3 5 Troy 22.6 107 23.2 55 48.3 5

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Stadium: UFCU Stadium

