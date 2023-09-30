Texas State vs Southern Miss Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Texas State Bobcats will face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in college football action on Saturday.

Texas State vs Southern Miss Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-240) | Southern Miss: (+195)

Texas State: (-240) | Southern Miss: (+195) Spread: Texas State: -6.5 (-108) | Southern Miss: +6.5 (-112)

Texas State: -6.5 (-108) | Southern Miss: +6.5 (-112) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas State vs Southern Miss Betting Trends

Texas State has two wins against the spread this year.

Texas State has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Texas State has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Southern Miss has no wins against the spread this year.

Southern Miss is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.

Two Southern Miss games (of three) have gone over the point total this season.

Texas State vs Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (52.8%)

Texas State vs Southern Miss Point Spread

Southern Miss is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-112 odds), and Texas State, the favorite, is -108 to cover.

Texas State vs Southern Miss Over/Under

Texas State versus Southern Miss, on September 30, has an over/under of 59.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Texas State vs Southern Miss Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Texas State vs. Southern Miss reveal Texas State as the favorite (-240) and Southern Miss as the underdog (+195).

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas State 41.8 15 27.3 81 61.8 1 4 Southern Miss 23.3 99 36.3 114 48.8 2 4

