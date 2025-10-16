FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Texas State vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Texas State Bobcats are playing the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas State vs Marshall Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas State: (-138) | Marshall: (+118)
  • Spread: Texas State: -2.5 (-115) | Marshall: +2.5 (-105)
  • Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas State vs Marshall Betting Trends

  • Texas State has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Texas State has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
  • There have been three Texas State games (of six) that hit the over this season.
  • Marshall is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Marshall has covered every time (2-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this year.
  • Marshall has played six games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Texas State vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Thundering Herd win (58.3%)

Texas State vs Marshall Point Spread

Marshall is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-105 odds), and Texas State, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Texas State vs Marshall Over/Under

A combined point total of 66.5 has been set for Texas State-Marshall on Oct. 18, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Texas State vs Marshall Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marshall-Texas State, Marshall is the underdog at +118, and Texas State is -138.

Texas State vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas State36.03129.810759.26
Marshall34.34229.810751.06

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Huntington, West Virginia
  • Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Texas State vs. Marshall analysis on FanDuel Research.

