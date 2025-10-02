Texas State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Texas State Bobcats will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in college football action on Saturday.

Texas State vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-500) | Arkansas State: (+385)

Texas State: (-500) | Arkansas State: (+385) Spread: Texas State: -13.5 (-110) | Arkansas State: +13.5 (-110)

Texas State: -13.5 (-110) | Arkansas State: +13.5 (-110) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Texas State vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Texas State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Texas State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Texas State's four games have gone over the point total.

Arkansas State owns two wins against the spread this year.

Arkansas State has one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Arkansas State has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this season.

Texas State vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (88.5%)

Texas State vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Texas State is a 13.5-point favorite against Arkansas State. Texas State is -110 to cover the spread, and Arkansas State is -110.

Texas State vs Arkansas State Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas State versus Arkansas State game on Oct. 4 has been set at 64.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Texas State vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Arkansas State-Texas State, Arkansas State is the underdog at +385, and Texas State is -500.

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 36.3 53 25.0 59 59.3 4 Arkansas State 21.8 93 32.0 127 58.3 5

Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

