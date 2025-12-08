FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-178) | Miami (FL): (+146)
  • Spread: Texas A&M: -3.5 (-115) | Miami (FL): +3.5 (-105)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has beaten the spread five times in 12 games.
  • As 3.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M is 3-6 against the spread.
  • Texas A&M has played 12 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.
  • Miami (FL) has seven wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.
  • This year, five of Miami (FL)'s 12 games have hit the over.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Point Spread

Miami (FL) is a 3.5-point underdog against Texas A&M. Miami (FL) is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -115.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Miami (FL) game on Dec. 20 has been set at 50.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Moneyline

Texas A&M is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a +146 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas A&M36.31721.94153.412
Miami (FL)34.12413.8651.912

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Stadium: Kyle Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup