Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for 2025 CFP First Round

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-178) | Miami (FL): (+146)

Texas A&M: (-178) | Miami (FL): (+146) Spread: Texas A&M: -3.5 (-115) | Miami (FL): +3.5 (-105)

Texas A&M: -3.5 (-115) | Miami (FL): +3.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas A&M has beaten the spread five times in 12 games.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, Texas A&M is 3-6 against the spread.

Texas A&M has played 12 games this year, and eight of them have hit the over.

Miami (FL) has seven wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

This year, five of Miami (FL)'s 12 games have hit the over.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Point Spread

Miami (FL) is a 3.5-point underdog against Texas A&M. Miami (FL) is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -115.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Miami (FL) game on Dec. 20 has been set at 50.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texas A&M vs Miami (FL) Moneyline

Texas A&M is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a +146 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 36.3 17 21.9 41 53.4 12 Miami (FL) 34.1 24 13.8 6 51.9 12

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) analysis on FanDuel Research.