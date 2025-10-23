FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs LSU Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-144) | LSU: (+120)
  • Spread: Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120) | LSU: +2.5 (-102)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas A&M vs LSU Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has covered the spread three times in seven games.
  • Texas A&M has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
  • This season, five of Texas A&M's seven games have gone over the point total.
  • Against the spread, LSU is 3-4-0 this year.
  • As a 2.5-point underdog or more, LSU has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • LSU has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (65.9%)

Texas A&M vs LSU Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 2.5 points versus LSU. Texas A&M is -120 to cover the spread, while LSU is -102.

Texas A&M vs LSU Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Texas A&M-LSU game on Oct. 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Texas A&M vs LSU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-LSU, Texas A&M is the favorite at -144, and LSU is +120.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas A&M36.12623.46354.27
LSU25.68514.61051.87

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Tiger Stadium

