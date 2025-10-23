Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers.

Texas A&M vs LSU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-144) | LSU: (+120)

Texas A&M: (-144) | LSU: (+120) Spread: Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120) | LSU: +2.5 (-102)

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120) | LSU: +2.5 (-102) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas A&M vs LSU Betting Trends

Texas A&M has covered the spread three times in seven games.

Texas A&M has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

This season, five of Texas A&M's seven games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, LSU is 3-4-0 this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, LSU has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

LSU has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Aggies win (65.9%)

Texas A&M vs LSU Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 2.5 points versus LSU. Texas A&M is -120 to cover the spread, while LSU is -102.

Texas A&M vs LSU Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Texas A&M-LSU game on Oct. 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Texas A&M vs LSU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-LSU, Texas A&M is the favorite at -144, and LSU is +120.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 36.1 26 23.4 63 54.2 7 LSU 25.6 85 14.6 10 51.8 7

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Stadium: Tiger Stadium

