Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers.
Texas A&M vs LSU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-144) | LSU: (+120)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120) | LSU: +2.5 (-102)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Texas A&M vs LSU Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has covered the spread three times in seven games.
- Texas A&M has won twice ATS (2-4) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this season.
- This season, five of Texas A&M's seven games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, LSU is 3-4-0 this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, LSU has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- LSU has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.
Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (65.9%)
Texas A&M vs LSU Point Spread
Texas A&M is favored by 2.5 points versus LSU. Texas A&M is -120 to cover the spread, while LSU is -102.
Texas A&M vs LSU Over/Under
A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Texas A&M-LSU game on Oct. 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Texas A&M vs LSU Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-LSU, Texas A&M is the favorite at -144, and LSU is +120.
Texas A&M vs. LSU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|36.1
|26
|23.4
|63
|54.2
|7
|LSU
|25.6
|85
|14.6
|10
|51.8
|7
Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Stadium: Tiger Stadium
