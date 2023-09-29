Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-255) | Arkansas: (+205)

Texas A&M: (-255) | Arkansas: (+205) Spread: Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +6.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: -6.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +6.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Texas A&M has beaten the spread three times in four games.

Texas A&M has covered every time (3-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of four Texas A&M games have gone over the point total this season.

Arkansas has one win against the spread this season.

Arkansas is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Two Arkansas games (of three) have hit the over this season.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (64.5%)

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-110 odds), and Texas A&M, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Over/Under

Texas A&M versus Arkansas on September 30 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Arkansas, Texas A&M is the favorite at -255, and Arkansas is +205.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas A&M 39.8 21 17.8 30 51.3 2 4 Arkansas 36.5 38 22.8 58 53.8 2 4

