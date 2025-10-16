Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are playing the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-330) | Arkansas: (+265)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -7.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +7.5 (-105)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-3-0 this year.
- As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Texas A&M has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- There have been four Texas A&M games (of six) that hit the over this season.
- Arkansas has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Arkansas has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Of six Arkansas games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (62.6%)
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Point Spread
Arkansas is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-105 odds), and Texas A&M, the favorite, is -115 to cover.
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Over/Under
An over/under of 61.5 has been set for Texas A&M-Arkansas on Oct. 18, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Arkansas, Texas A&M is the favorite at -330, and Arkansas is +265.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|34.7
|38
|20.3
|41
|53.7
|6
|Arkansas
|36.3
|29
|30.7
|112
|63.3
|6
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
