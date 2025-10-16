Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are playing the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-330) | Arkansas: (+265)

Texas A&M: (-330) | Arkansas: (+265) Spread: Texas A&M: -7.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +7.5 (-105)

Texas A&M: -7.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +7.5 (-105) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-3-0 this year.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Texas A&M has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

There have been four Texas A&M games (of six) that hit the over this season.

Arkansas has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Arkansas has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of six Arkansas games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (62.6%)

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-105 odds), and Texas A&M, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Over/Under

An over/under of 61.5 has been set for Texas A&M-Arkansas on Oct. 18, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Arkansas, Texas A&M is the favorite at -330, and Arkansas is +265.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 34.7 38 20.3 41 53.7 6 Arkansas 36.3 29 30.7 112 63.3 6

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

