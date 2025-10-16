FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Texas A&M Aggies are playing the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-330) | Arkansas: (+265)
  • Spread: Texas A&M: -7.5 (-115) | Arkansas: +7.5 (-105)
  • Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-3-0 this year.
  • As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Texas A&M has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
  • There have been four Texas A&M games (of six) that hit the over this season.
  • Arkansas has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • Arkansas has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • Of six Arkansas games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (62.6%)

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-105 odds), and Texas A&M, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Over/Under

An over/under of 61.5 has been set for Texas A&M-Arkansas on Oct. 18, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-Arkansas, Texas A&M is the favorite at -330, and Arkansas is +265.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas A&M34.73820.34153.76
Arkansas36.32930.711263.36

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

