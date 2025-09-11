Texans vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football

Monday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Texans vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (57.6%)

Texans vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Texans are 2.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Texans are -120 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Buccaneers Over/Under

A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Texans-Buccaneers on Sept. 15, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Texans vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -146 favorite at home.

Texans vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

The Texans' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

The Texans' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or greater was 3-6 last season.

There were seven Houston games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

The Buccaneers' record against the spread last year was 10-7-0.

Tampa Bay had an ATS record of 4-2 as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater last season.

In 17 Buccaneers games last year, 12 of them hit the over.

