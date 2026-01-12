2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Texans at Steelers

After an entertaining Wild Card Weekend, we've got one more NFL Wild Card matchup as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Houston Texans.

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Texans at Steelers Prediction, Best Bets

This weekend reminded me of two things -- how much fun the NFL can be and how hard it is to win on the road against good teams.

Despite that latter statement, I like Houston's -158 moneyline odds.

The Texans are just a better team than the Steelers -- by a meaningful margin. Per ESPN's FPI, Houston (+3.1) ranks ninth while the Steelers sit 17th (-0.2).

Offensively, these two teams are similar. The big gap is on defense. Our schedule-adjusted metrics have the Texans' defense ranked second and Pittsburgh's D slotted 16th.

Houston is the hottest team in the NFL. After an 0-3 start, the Texans went 12-3 and have won nine in a row -- including four consecutive road games.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, enters the playoffs 5-4 over their past nine, and they lost in each of their past two games against top-five defenses (Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills), per our numbers.

Offense should be a struggle tonight for the Steelers, and while C.J. Stroud and company have been mostly meh this season, the Texans should be able to generate enough points to advance -- which leads me to my next bet.

For the season, our metrics rate Houston's offense just 20th overall. But they've shown some positive signs over the back half of the year, and I like this matchup for them.

Pittsburgh has been very average on defense. Our numbers rank the Steelers 16th in overall D -- 18th versus the run and 16th against the pass. The Steelers have permitted at least 22 points in five of their last seven games.

Over their last 12 games, the Steelers have held the opposition under 20 points just three times, and the three QBs they faced in those games were Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco and Tua Tagovailoa -- a trio of guys who either started the year as a backup or got benched during the season.

Houston has scored at least 20 points in seven straight outings. Although it's been close, they've cleared this bar in each of their past two road games, scoring exactly 20 at both the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

I like Houston's chances to produce at least 20 points tonight against a middling Steelers defense.

